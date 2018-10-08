I am Alice Guy-Blaché, the first female film director. I made my first film in 1896 at age 23. I went on to write, direct, or produce more than 1,000 films.
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
Be Natural: The Untold Story of Alice Guy-Blaché
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
Be Natural: The Untold Story of Alice Guy-Blaché
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
Be Natural: The Untold Story of Alice Guy-Blaché
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
Be Natural: The Untold Story of Alice Guy-Blaché
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
Be Natural: The Untold Story of Alice Guy-Blaché
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
Be Natural: The Untold Story of Alice Guy-Blaché
24 March 1979
Unknown
5' 8" (1.73 m)
The Secret Life of Pets 2Be Natural: The Untold Story of Alice Guy-Blaché
21 January 1956
Unknown
6' (1.83 m)
BeetlejuiceBe Natural: The Untold Story of Alice Guy-Blaché
21 December 1969
Unknown
5' 8" (1.73 m)
Be Natural: The Untold Story of Alice Guy-Blaché
24 August 1972
Unknown
Unknown
Be Natural: The Untold Story of Alice Guy-Blaché
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
Be Natural: The Untold Story of Alice Guy-Blaché
19 November 1962
Unknown
5' 3" (1.6 m)
Be Natural: The Untold Story of Alice Guy-Blaché
Unknown
Unknown
5' 6" (1.68 m)
Be Natural: The Untold Story of Alice Guy-Blaché
21 September 1965
Unknown
5' 5" (1.65 m)
Be Natural: The Untold Story of Alice Guy-Blaché
31 December 1943
Unknown
5' 8" (1.73 m)
Operation FinaleBe Natural: The Untold Story of Alice Guy-Blaché
18 August 1978
Unknown
5' 9½" (1.77 m)
Be Natural: The Untold Story of Alice Guy-Blaché
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
Be Natural: The Untold Story of Alice Guy-Blaché
Unknown
Unknown
5' 7" (1.7 m)
Frozen 2Be Natural: The Untold Story of Alice Guy-Blaché