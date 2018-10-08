* × Change Settings

Be Natural: The Untold Story of Alice Guy-Blaché

BFI London Film Festival Release Date

Thursday 11th October 2018
Directed by:

Pamela B. Green

Written by:

Pamela B. Green and Joan Simon

Produced by:

Pamela B. Green, Cosima Littlewood, Gala Minasova and Joan Simon

Starring:

Alice Guy, Richard Abel, Marc Abraham, Stephanie Allain, Gillian Armstrong, John Bailey, Lake Bell, Geena Davis, Julie Delpy, Ava DuVernay, Elsie Fisher, Jodie Foster, Catherine Hardwicke, Cheryl Hines, Ben Kingsley, Andy Samberg, Agnès Varda and Evan Rachel Wood

Genre:

Documentary

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 43 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

I am Alice Guy-Blaché, the first female film director. I made my first film in 1896 at age 23. I went on to write, direct, or produce more than 1,000 films.

