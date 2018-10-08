* × Change Settings

Hopelessly Devout Mi querida cofradía

Edinburgh Spanish Film Festival Release Date

Thursday 11th October 2018
new Hopelessly Devout poster
Suitable for 8 years and over.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

At Edinburgh Spanish Film Festival. Show listing.

Directed by:

Marta Díaz de Lope Díaz

Written by:

Marta Díaz de Lope Díaz and Zebina Guerra

Produced by:

Sergi Casamitjana, Gervasio Iglesias and Aintza Serra

Starring:

Gloria Muñoz, Pepa Aniorte, Carmen Flores, Juan Gea, Manuel Morón and Joaquín Núñez

Genres:

Comedy, Drama

Language:

Spanish

Runtime:

1 hour 27 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Carmen, a devout Catholic woman from Malaga, is about to be chosen leader of her local religious guild. But it all goes up in smoke when her biggest rival is chosen: Ignacio, a ridiculous, arrogant man who is also hell-bent on demoting her from her post. After an unfortunate "accident", Ignacio is left unconscious in the bathroom and Carmen is forced to keep him hidden in her home, while she receives a series of unexpected visitors. What at first seems like a terrible predicament could turn into Carmen's chance to fulfil her dream...

Reviews

Hopelessly Devout Cast

Gloria Muñoz

Gloria Muñoz headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Hopelessly Devout

Pepa Aniorte

Pepa Aniorte headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Bastards Fig TreeHopelessly Devout

Carmen Flores

Carmen Flores headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Hopelessly Devout

Juan Gea

Juan Gea headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Hopelessly Devout

Manuel Morón

Manuel Morón headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Hopelessly Devout

Joaquín Núñez

Joaquín Núñez headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Hopelessly Devout

Last update was at 07:49 8th October 2018