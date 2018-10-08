Hopelessly Devout

Movie Synopsis:

Carmen, a devout Catholic woman from Malaga, is about to be chosen leader of her local religious guild. But it all goes up in smoke when her biggest rival is chosen: Ignacio, a ridiculous, arrogant man who is also hell-bent on demoting her from her post. After an unfortunate "accident", Ignacio is left unconscious in the bathroom and Carmen is forced to keep him hidden in her home, while she receives a series of unexpected visitors. What at first seems like a terrible predicament could turn into Carmen's chance to fulfil her dream...