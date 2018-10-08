* × Change Settings

Petra

BFI London Film Festival Release Date

Thursday 11th October 2018
Directed by:

Jaime Rosales

Written by:

Michel Gaztambide, Clara Roquet and Jaime Rosales

Produced by:

Antonio Chavarrías, Jérôme Dopffer, Bárbara Díez, Eva Jakobsen, Mikkel Jersin and Katrin Pors

Starring:

Bárbara Lennie, Alex Brendemühl, Joan Botey, Marisa Paredes, Petra Martínez and Carme Pla

Genre:

Drama

Language:

Spanish

Runtime:

1 hour 47 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

The identity of Petra's father has been hidden from her all her life. When her mother dies, Petra embarks on a quest which leads to Jaume, a celebrated artist and a powerful, ruthless man. As she searches for the truth, Petra meets Marisa, Jaume's wife, and their son Lucas. Gradually the stories of these characters intertwine in a spiral of malice, family secrets and violence, which will drive them all to the edge. But fate's cruel logic is derailed by a twist that opens a path to hope and redemption.

Petra Cast

Bárbara Lennie

Bárbara Lennie headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Everybody KnowsPetraThe Realm

Alex Brendemühl

Alex Brendemühl headshot

Date of Birth:

27 November 1972

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Petra

Joan Botey

Joan Botey headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Petra

Marisa Paredes

Marisa Paredes headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Petra

Petra Martínez

Petra Martínez headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Petra

Carme Pla

Carme Pla headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Petra

