The Spy Gone North Gongjak

BFI London Film Festival Release Date

Saturday 13th October 2018
Directed by:

Jong-bin Yoon

Written by:

Sung-hui Kwon and Jong-bin Yoon

Produced by:

Jae-Duk Han, Su-Ran Kuk and Sang-bum Son

Starring:

Jung-min Hwang, Sung-min Lee, Jin-Woong Cho, Ji-Hoon Ju, Seung-ik Baek and Ji-Heon Cha

Genre:

Drama

Language:

Korean

Runtime:

2 hours 17 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

In 1993, former military officer Suk-young Park is recruited as a spy by South Korea's National Intelligence Service, and given the code name "Black Venus". He is then sent to infiltrate a group of high-ranking North Korean officials based in Beijing, with the ultimate goal of acquiring information on the North's nuclear program. After becoming close to Myong-un Ri, a key power broker, Black Venus succeeds beyond his wildest dreams of gaining the trust of North Korea's leadership. But political machinations on both sides of the border threaten to derail his accomplishments.

Reviews

