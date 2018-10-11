* × Change Settings

When The Storm Fades

Liverpool Film Festival Release Date

Saturday 13th October 2018
Official Site:

www.whenthestormfades.com

Directed by:

Sean Devlin

Written by:

Sean Devlin

Produced by:

Sean Devlin, Chris Ferguson, Andy Levine and Marlaina Mah

Starring:

Ryan Beil, Alicia Boco, Marissa Cabalja, Kayla Lorette, Jocelyn Mamita and Jelle Nijman

Genres:

Comedy, Drama

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 20 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

A genre defying docudramedy starring a real Filipino family of typhoon survivors re-enacting their daily struggle to recover from the strongest storm in recorded history - 2013's Super Typhoon Haiyan. Three years after the storm, the Pablos have rebuilt their seaside home in Tacloban, one of the Philippines' poorest neighbourhoods. Their slow recovery is shaken up by two awkward Canadian volunteers planting trees in the community, played by Canadian Comedy Award Winners Kayla Lorette and Aaron Read. This foreign couple is learning the difference between helping and actually being helpful. Part comedic fiction, part dramatic re-enactment - the result is a satirical examination of the white saviour complex and a quiet meditation on grief in the era of climate change.

When The Storm Fades Cast

Last update was at 07:57 11th October 2018