Fate/Stay Night: Heaven's Feel - I. Presage Flower Gekijouban Fate/Stay Night: Heaven's Feel - I. Presage Flower

UK Cinema Release Date

Sunday 14th October 2018

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

January-April 2019
Suitable for 15 years and over.
Current Status:complete

In 1 cinema on Sunday 14th October 2018 view the list.

Directed by:

Tomonori Sudô

Written by:

Akira Hiyama and Kinoko Nasu

Produced by:

Hikaru Kondo

Starring:

Bryce Papenbrook, Noriaki Sugiyama, Noriko Shitaya, Cristina Valenzuela, Kyle McCarley and Ayako Kawasumi

Genres:

Action, Animation, Drama, Fantasy

Language:

Japanese

Runtime:

2 hours (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Emiya Shirou is a young magus who attends Homurahara Academy in Fuyuki City. One day after cleaning the Archery Dojo in his school, he catches a glimpse of a fight between superhuman beings, and he gets involved in the Holy Grail War, a ritual where magi called Masters fight each other with their Servants to win the Holy Grail. Shirou joins the battle to stop an evildoer from winning the Grail and to save innocent people, but everything goes wrong when a mysterious "Shadow" begins to indiscriminately kill people in Fuyuki.

