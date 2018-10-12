* × Change Settings

Evelyn

BFI London Film Festival Release Date

Friday 12th October 2018
Current Status:released

In 1 cinema on Sunday 14th October 2018 view the list. According to our cinema listings the last showing is on Saturday 8th December 2018.

Directed by:

Orlando von Einsiedel

Produced by:

Joanna Natasegara

Genre:

Documentary

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 35 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Following his Oscar winning The White Helmets, Orlando von Einsiedel turns his camera on his own family as they attempt to cope with a devastating loss. When his brother, newly diagnosed as schizophrenic and suffering from intense depression, took his own life at 22, Orlando and his other two siblings buried the trauma, rarely talking about it. Over a decade later, the remaining family set out on a hiking tour, visiting landscapes Evelyn liked to walk, to reflect on his life and death. The result is an intensely personal and moving take on the emotional impact of suicide within a family and a powerful account of the benefits of creating safe spaces for emotional communication.

Last update was at 09:21 13th October 2018