Unrated

BFI London Film Festival Release Date

Friday 12th October 2018
new Sometimes Always Never poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:released

Next Showing:

None. Last shown at BFI London Film Festival on 12th October 2018.
Directed by:

Carl Hunter

Written by:

Frank Cottrell Boyce

Produced by:

Roy Boulter, Alan Latham and Sol Papadopoulos

Starring:

Jenny Agutter, Bill Nighy, Sam Riley, Tim McInnerny, Alice Lowe and Andrew Shim

Genre:

Drama

Language:

English

Runtime:

Unknown

Movie Synopsis:

Alan is a stylish tailor with moves as sharp as his suits. He has spent years searching tirelessly for his missing son Michael who stormed out over a game of scrabble. With a body to identify and his family torn apart, Alan must repair the relationship with his youngest son Peter and solve the mystery of an online player who he thinks could be Michael, so he can finally move on and reunite his family.

Reviews

Sometimes Always Never Cast

Jenny Agutter

Jenny Agutter headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Sometimes Always Never

Bill Nighy

Bill Nighy headshot

Date of Birth:

12 December 1949

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 2" (1.88 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Detective PikachuSometimes Always Never

Sam Riley

Sam Riley headshot

Date of Birth:

8 January 1980

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 0½" (1.84 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Sometimes Always NeverHappy New Year, Colin Burstead.

Tim McInnerny

Tim McInnerny headshot

Date of Birth:

18 September 1956

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 1" (1.86 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

PeterlooSometimes Always Never

Alice Lowe

Alice Lowe headshot

Date of Birth:

3 April 1977

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Sometimes Always Never

Andrew Shim

Andrew Shim headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Sometimes Always Never

