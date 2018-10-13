A film about the love affair between Jamaican and British Youth culture told through the prism of one the most iconic record labels in history, Trojan Records. Combining archive footage, interview and drama - Rudeboy tells the story of Trojan Records by placing it at the heart of a cultural revolution that unfolded in the council estates and dancefloors of late 60's and early 70' Britain and how that period of immigration and innovation transformed popular music and culture. Told by a cast of legendary artists including Lee 'Scratch' Perry, Toots Hibbert, Ken Boothe, Neville Staple, Marcia Griffiths, Dave Barker, Dandy Livingstone, Lloyd Coxsone, Pauline Black, Derrick Morgan and more.
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
Rudeboy: The Story of Trojan Records
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
Rudeboy: The Story of Trojan Records
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
Rudeboy: The Story of Trojan Records
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
Rudeboy: The Story of Trojan Records
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
Rudeboy: The Story of Trojan Records
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
Rudeboy: The Story of Trojan Records
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
Rudeboy: The Story of Trojan Records