Inuyashiki

Mayhem Film Festival Release Date

Sunday 14th October 2018
new Inuyashiki poster
Suitable only for adults.
Current Status:complete

Directed by:

Shinsuke Sato

Written by:

Hiroya Oku and Hiroshi Hashimoto

Starring:

Noritake Kinashi, Nayuta Fukuzaki, Mari Hamada, Kanata Hongô, Yûsuke Iseya and Yuki Katayama

Genre:

Thriller

Language:

Japanese

Runtime:

2 hours 7 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Inuyashiki Ichirou is down on his luck. While only 58 years old, his geriatric looks often have him written off as a pathetic old man by the world around him and he's constantly ignored and disrespected by his family despite all that he's done to support them. On top of everything else, his doctor has revealed that he has cancer and it appears that he has little time left in this world. But just when it seems things couldn't get any worse, a blinding light in the night sky strikes the earth where Ichirou stands. He later wakes up to find himself unscathed, but he soon starts to notice that there's something... different about himself. However, it turns out that these strange, new changes are just what Ichirou needs to take a new lease on life and now it seems like there's nothing to stop him from being a hero worthy of the respect that he never had before... unless, that is, there was someone else out there with these same changes.

Reviews

Inuyashiki Cast

Noritake Kinashi

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 9¾" (1.77 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Inuyashiki

Nayuta Fukuzaki

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Inuyashiki

Mari Hamada

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Inuyashiki

Kanata Hongô

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Inuyashiki

Yûsuke Iseya

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 11" (1.8 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Inuyashiki

Yuki Katayama

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Inuyashiki

Last update was at 20:20 13th October 2018