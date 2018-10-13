Off the Rails

Movie Synopsis:

This is the coming-of-age story of three young men. It's not long after the 'summer of love', early 70's, the Age of Aquarius, social growth, political awareness and unrest. Freedom is the byword of existence and Chris, Liam, & Manny are floating aimlessly in this youth-fueled counter culture. Equally lovable as they are inept, they decide to open a bar without any previous ability or concept of what it takes. Through the trials and tribulations of their journey, they come to discover who they are as individuals and what they really want in life.