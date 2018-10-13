* × Change Settings

We are using cookies to provide statistics that help us give you the best experience of out site, You can find out more or switch them off if you prefer. However, by continuing to use this site without changing settings, you are agreeing to our use of cookies.

Off the Rails

Liverpool Film Festival Release Date

Sunday 14th October 2018
new Off the Rails poster
Suitable for 15 years and over.
Current Status:complete

Directed by:

Damian Fitzsimmons

Written by:

Steve Cabrera, Damian Fitzsimmons and Mark Ford

Produced by:

Ian LaQua and Lisa Zusmer DelPrete

Starring:

James Robert Wood, Vance Vlasek, David Gallegos, Otmara Marrero, Courtney Dlugos and Kelly Aishling Gray

Genres:

Comedy, Drama

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 29 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

This is the coming-of-age story of three young men. It's not long after the 'summer of love', early 70's, the Age of Aquarius, social growth, political awareness and unrest. Freedom is the byword of existence and Chris, Liam, & Manny are floating aimlessly in this youth-fueled counter culture. Equally lovable as they are inept, they decide to open a bar without any previous ability or concept of what it takes. Through the trials and tribulations of their journey, they come to discover who they are as individuals and what they really want in life.

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on Off the Rails.

Off the Rails Cast

James Robert Wood

James Robert Wood headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Off the Rails

Vance Vlasek

Vance Vlasek headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Off the Rails

David Gallegos

David Gallegos headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Off the Rails

Otmara Marrero

Otmara Marrero headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Off the Rails

Courtney Dlugos

Courtney Dlugos headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Off the Rails

Kelly Aishling Gray

Kelly Aishling Gray headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Off the Rails

Recommendations

HomeThis WeekNow ShowingComing SoonAllFestivalsDocumentariesMy FilmsReviewsPeopleMobile Version
Latest TrailersArticlesPremieresList of CinemasCinema ListingsRSS - Out This WeekRSS - Coming SoonContact UsCookiesPrivacy PolicyFrequently Asked QuestionsWidget
UnsubscribeCharlie Derry - Film ReviewsCineVueEvery FilmFlickFeastHey U GuysIMDbLondon Film PremieresMeodiaConnected Internet DirectoryFree Web Submission
Please note that although the UK cinema release date schedule on FilmDates.co.uk is updated regularly, a release date can change at very short notice. Usually the closer a film is to its release date, the less likely its release date (and any other information) will change.
FilmDates.co.uk is also not responsible for the content of any external website. The links are provided "as is" with no warranty, express or implied, for the information provided within them.



Last update was at 20:20 13th October 2018