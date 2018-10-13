* × Change Settings

We are using cookies to provide statistics that help us give you the best experience of out site, You can find out more or switch them off if you prefer. However, by continuing to use this site without changing settings, you are agreeing to our use of cookies.

Shock Waves: Diary of My Mind

BFI London Film Festival Release Date

Sunday 14th October 2018
new Shock Waves: Diary of My Mind poster
Suitable for 15 years and over.
Current Status:complete

Directed by:

Ursula Meier

Starring:

Fanny Ardant and Kacey Mottet Klein

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 10 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

French teacher Madame Fontanel tasks her class with writing a personal journal, laying bare their innermost thoughts and feelings. One of her pupils, the despondent Benjamin uses the exercise to rigorously document his decision to commit double parricide. After the crime has been executed, he delivers his sprawling confessional directly to Madame Fontanel, implicating her in ways she could never have imagined.

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on Shock Waves: Diary of My Mind.

Shock Waves: Diary of My Mind Cast

Fanny Ardant

Fanny Ardant headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Waiting for YouShock Waves: Diary of My Mind

Kacey Mottet Klein

Kacey Mottet Klein headshot

Date of Birth:

1998

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Shock Waves: Diary of My MindKeep Going

Recommendations

HomeThis WeekNow ShowingComing SoonAllFestivalsDocumentariesMy FilmsReviewsPeopleMobile Version
Latest TrailersArticlesPremieresList of CinemasCinema ListingsRSS - Out This WeekRSS - Coming SoonContact UsCookiesPrivacy PolicyFrequently Asked QuestionsWidget
UnsubscribeCharlie Derry - Film ReviewsCineVueEvery FilmFlickFeastHey U GuysIMDbLondon Film PremieresMeodiaConnected Internet DirectoryFree Web Submission
Please note that although the UK cinema release date schedule on FilmDates.co.uk is updated regularly, a release date can change at very short notice. Usually the closer a film is to its release date, the less likely its release date (and any other information) will change.
FilmDates.co.uk is also not responsible for the content of any external website. The links are provided "as is" with no warranty, express or implied, for the information provided within them.



Last update was at 20:20 13th October 2018