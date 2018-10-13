Shock Waves: Diary of My Mind

French teacher Madame Fontanel tasks her class with writing a personal journal, laying bare their innermost thoughts and feelings. One of her pupils, the despondent Benjamin uses the exercise to rigorously document his decision to commit double parricide. After the crime has been executed, he delivers his sprawling confessional directly to Madame Fontanel, implicating her in ways she could never have imagined.
1998
