What Keeps You Alive

IFI Horrorthon Release Date

Sunday 14th October 2018
new What Keeps You Alive poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Directed by:

Colin Minihan

Written by:

Colin Minihan

Produced by:

Chris Ball, Kurtis David Harder, Ben Knechtel and Colin Minihan

Starring:

Hannah Emily Anderson, Brittany Allen, Martha MacIsaac, Joey Klein and Charlotte Lindsay Marron

Genres:

Horror, Thriller

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 38 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

A young newlywed lesbian couple goes to an idyllic remote forest cabin to spend some quality time together. Unfortunately, one of them turns out to be an emotionless sociopath and sadistic serial killer who plans to hunt her emotional new wife down and brutally torture her to death both physically and mentally, just like she did with her first wife. Will history repeat itself.

Reviews

