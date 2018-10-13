* × Change Settings

3 Faces Se rokh

BFI London Film Festival Release Date

Monday 15th October 2018
Directed by:

Jafar Panahi

Written by:

Jafar Panahi and Nader Saeivar

Produced by:

Jafar Panahi

Starring:

Behnaz Jafari, Jafar Panahi, Marziyeh Rezaei, Maedeh Erteghaei and Narges Delaram

Genre:

Drama

Language:

Persian

Runtime:

1 hour 40 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Well-known actress Behnaz Jafari is left distraught when she comes across a provincial girl's video plea for help, after her family prevents her from taking up her studies at the Tehran drama conservatory. Behnaz abandons her shoot and turns to filmmaker Jafar Panahi to help with the young girl's troubles. They travel by car to the rural northwest, where they have amusing encounters with the charming and generous folk of the girl's mountain village. But Behnaz and Jafar also discover that old traditions die hard.

Behnaz Jafari

Jafar Panahi

Marziyeh Rezaei

Maedeh Erteghaei

Narges Delaram

