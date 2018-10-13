Well-known actress Behnaz Jafari is left distraught when she comes across a provincial girl's video plea for help, after her family prevents her from taking up her studies at the Tehran drama conservatory. Behnaz abandons her shoot and turns to filmmaker Jafar Panahi to help with the young girl's troubles. They travel by car to the rural northwest, where they have amusing encounters with the charming and generous folk of the girl's mountain village. But Behnaz and Jafar also discover that old traditions die hard.
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
3 Faces
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
3 Faces
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
3 Faces
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
3 Faces
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
3 Faces