* × Change Settings

We are using cookies to provide statistics that help us give you the best experience of out site, You can find out more or switch them off if you prefer. However, by continuing to use this site without changing settings, you are agreeing to our use of cookies.

Rajma Chawal

Bfi London Film Festival Release Date

Monday 15th October 2018
new Rajma Chawal poster
Suitable for 12 years and over.
Current Status:complete

Directed by:

Leena Yadav

Written by:

Vivek Anchalia, Manu Rishi Chadha and Leena Yadav

Produced by:

Aseem Bajaj, Gulab Singh Tanwar and Leena Yadav

Starring:

Rishi Kapoor, Amyra Dastur, Aparshakti Khurana, Mukesh Chhabra, Nirmal Rishi and Manu Rishi Chadha

Genres:

Comedy, Drama, Family

Language:

Hindi

Runtime:

2 hours 9 minutes (approx.)

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on Rajma Chawal.

Rajma Chawal Cast

Rishi Kapoor

Rishi Kapoor headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 7" (1.7 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Rajma Chawal

Amyra Dastur

Amyra Dastur headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Rajma Chawal

Aparshakti Khurana

Aparshakti Khurana headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Rajma Chawal

Mukesh Chhabra

Mukesh Chhabra headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Rajma Chawal

Nirmal Rishi

Nirmal Rishi headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

AfsarRajma Chawal

Manu Rishi Chadha

Manu Rishi Chadha headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Rajma Chawal

Recommendations

HomeThis WeekNow ShowingComing SoonAllFestivalsDocumentariesMy FilmsReviewsPeopleMobile Version
Latest TrailersArticlesPremieresList of CinemasCinema ListingsRSS - Out This WeekRSS - Coming SoonContact UsCookiesPrivacy PolicyFrequently Asked QuestionsWidget
UnsubscribeCharlie Derry - Film ReviewsCineVueEvery FilmFlickFeastHey U GuysIMDbLondon Film PremieresMeodiaConnected Internet DirectoryFree Web Submission
Please note that although the UK cinema release date schedule on FilmDates.co.uk is updated regularly, a release date can change at very short notice. Usually the closer a film is to its release date, the less likely its release date (and any other information) will change.
FilmDates.co.uk is also not responsible for the content of any external website. The links are provided "as is" with no warranty, express or implied, for the information provided within them.



Last update was at 21:42 14th October 2018