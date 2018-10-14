Soleseekers

Trainers, Sneakers, Kicks or Creps, whatever title given, have broken the confines of strictly functional sportswear to an everyday essential fashion accessory. Sports, fashion, collection, one-upmanship or even social status, Trainers break gender, cultural and class backgrounds. Collectors, Inspectors and respecters of sneakers, affectionately known as "sneakerheads" can come from any background, race or religion, all with one common purpose, the appreciation of trainer culture. With the UK Sportswear Market worth Billions, this documentary will chart the highs and lows of the culture in the UK.