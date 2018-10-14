* × Change Settings

Soleseekers

UK Cinema Release Date

Monday 15th October 2018

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

January-April 2019
?
new Soleseekers poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing:

Today in 1 cinema view the list.

Directed by:

Emil Socialize

Produced by:

Emil Socialize

Genre:

Documentary

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 15 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Trainers, Sneakers, Kicks or Creps, whatever title given, have broken the confines of strictly functional sportswear to an everyday essential fashion accessory. Sports, fashion, collection, one-upmanship or even social status, Trainers break gender, cultural and class backgrounds. Collectors, Inspectors and respecters of sneakers, affectionately known as "sneakerheads" can come from any background, race or religion, all with one common purpose, the appreciation of trainer culture. With the UK Sportswear Market worth Billions, this documentary will chart the highs and lows of the culture in the UK.

