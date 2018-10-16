On December 31, 1999 Vladimir Putin ascended to the president's chair in Russia. In his latest picture renowned documentarist Vitaly Mansky draws on witness accounts of the events that happened in the years following that fateful day. He then rounds it out with his own fascinating perspective and with the longtime unique experience of a man whom only a movie camera separated from upper echelon politics.
7 October 1952
Unknown
5' 7" (1.7 m)
Fahrenheit 11/9Putin's Witnesses
2 March 1931
Unknown
5' 9" (1.75 m)
Putin's Witnesses
2 December 1963
Unknown
Unknown
Putin's Witnesses
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
Putin's Witnesses