* × Change Settings

We are using cookies to provide statistics that help us give you the best experience of out site, You can find out more or switch them off if you prefer. However, by continuing to use this site without changing settings, you are agreeing to our use of cookies.

Putin's Witnesses Svideteli Putina

BFI London Film Festival Release Date

Wednesday 17th October 2018
new Putin's Witnesses poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

Unknown. Use our reminder system to get a e-mail when Putin's Witnesses is released or showing in a UK cinema near you.

Directed by:

Vitaliy Manskiy

Written by:

Vitaliy Manskiy

Produced by:

Gabriela Bussmann, Vít Klusák, Natalia Manskaya and Filip Remunda

Starring:

Vladimir Putin, Mikhail Gorbachev, Vitaliy Manskiy and Boris Yeltsin

Genre:

Documentary

Language:

Russian

Runtime:

1 hour 42 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

On December 31, 1999 Vladimir Putin ascended to the president's chair in Russia. In his latest picture renowned documentarist Vitaly Mansky draws on witness accounts of the events that happened in the years following that fateful day. He then rounds it out with his own fascinating perspective and with the longtime unique experience of a man whom only a movie camera separated from upper echelon politics.

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on Putin's Witnesses.

Putin's Witnesses Cast

Vladimir Putin

Vladimir Putin headshot

Date of Birth:

7 October 1952

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 7" (1.7 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Fahrenheit 11/9Putin's Witnesses

Mikhail Gorbachev

Mikhail Gorbachev headshot

Date of Birth:

2 March 1931

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 9" (1.75 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Putin's Witnesses

Vitaliy Manskiy

Vitaliy Manskiy headshot

Date of Birth:

2 December 1963

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Putin's Witnesses

Boris Yeltsin

Boris Yeltsin headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Putin's Witnesses

Recommendations

HomeThis WeekNow ShowingComing SoonAllFestivalsDocumentariesMy FilmsReviewsPeopleMobile Version
Latest TrailersArticlesPremieresList of CinemasCinema ListingsRSS - Out This WeekRSS - Coming SoonContact UsCookiesPrivacy PolicyFrequently Asked QuestionsWidget
UnsubscribeCharlie Derry - Film ReviewsCineVueEvery FilmFlickFeastHey U GuysIMDbLondon Film PremieresMeodiaConnected Internet DirectoryFree Web Submission
Please note that although the UK cinema release date schedule on FilmDates.co.uk is updated regularly, a release date can change at very short notice. Usually the closer a film is to its release date, the less likely its release date (and any other information) will change.
FilmDates.co.uk is also not responsible for the content of any external website. The links are provided "as is" with no warranty, express or implied, for the information provided within them.



Last update was at 07:16 16th October 2018