Shut Up and Play the Piano

UK Cinema Release Date

Thursday 18th October 2018

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

January-April 2019
Directed by:

Philipp Jedicke

Written by:

Philipp Jedicke

Produced by:

Melinda Cody, Stephan Holl and Antoinette Köster

Starring:

Gonzales, Peaches, Leslie Feist, Sibylle Berg, Jarvis Cocker and Kaiser Quartett

Genres:

Biography, Documentary, Music

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 22 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Chilly Gonzales is a Grammy-winning composer, virtuoso pianist and entertainer. Criss-crossing between rap, electro and solo piano music, he became the outrageous pop performer who invited himself to the ivory tower of classical music. The eccentric artist inspires and collaborates with the likes of Feist, Jarvis Cocker, Peaches, Daft Punk and Drake. Change seems to be the only constant in Gonzales' journey. Every time his audience thinks it has finally figured him out, he makes a radical move and breaks with its expectations. The cinematic documentary Shut Up And Play The Piano follows Gonzales from his native Canada to late 90's underground Berlin, and via Paris to the world's great philharmonic halls. It dives deep into the dichotomy of Gonzales' stage persona, where self-doubt and megalomania are just two sides of the same coin.

Reviews

Shut Up and Play the Piano Cast

Gonzales

Peaches

Leslie Feist

Sibylle Berg

Jarvis Cocker

Date of Birth:

19 September 1963

Height:

6' 2" (1.88 m)

Kaiser Quartett

