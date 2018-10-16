The film is an unconventional drama about isolation and belonging, about being alone with one's own thoughts while being part of a shared experience, culture and nation. It takes us into the minds and hearts of a group of idealists and careerists as they take their separate paths in life.
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
We Ourselves
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
We Ourselves
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
We Ourselves
24 April 1968
Unknown
5' 9" (1.75 m)
Bohemian RhapsodyWe Ourselves
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
We Ourselves
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
We Ourselves