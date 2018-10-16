* × Change Settings

We are using cookies to provide statistics that help us give you the best experience of out site, You can find out more or switch them off if you prefer. However, by continuing to use this site without changing settings, you are agreeing to our use of cookies.

We Ourselves

UK Cinema Release Date

Thursday 18th October 2018

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

January-April 2019
?
new We Ourselves poster
Suitable for 15 years and over.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

Unknown. Use our reminder system to get a e-mail when We Ourselves is released or showing in a UK cinema near you.

Directed by:

Paul Mercier

Written by:

Paul Mercier

Produced by:

Anne Gately

Starring:

Declan Conlon, Gavin Drea, Caitriona Ennis, Aidan Gillen, Seána Kerslake and Paul Reid

Genre:

Drama

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 36 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

The film is an unconventional drama about isolation and belonging, about being alone with one's own thoughts while being part of a shared experience, culture and nation. It takes us into the minds and hearts of a group of idealists and careerists as they take their separate paths in life.

Use our reminder system to get an e-mail reminder on the release date or when We Ourselves is showing in UK cinemas near you.

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on We Ourselves.

We Ourselves Cast

Declan Conlon

Declan Conlon headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

We Ourselves

Gavin Drea

Gavin Drea headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

We Ourselves

Caitriona Ennis

Caitriona Ennis headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

We Ourselves

Aidan Gillen

Aidan Gillen headshot

Date of Birth:

24 April 1968

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 9" (1.75 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Bohemian RhapsodyWe Ourselves

Seána Kerslake

Seána Kerslake headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

We Ourselves

Paul Reid

Paul Reid headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

We Ourselves

Recommendations

HomeThis WeekNow ShowingComing SoonAllFestivalsDocumentariesMy FilmsReviewsPeopleMobile Version
Latest TrailersArticlesPremieresList of CinemasCinema ListingsRSS - Out This WeekRSS - Coming SoonContact UsCookiesPrivacy PolicyFrequently Asked QuestionsWidget
UnsubscribeCharlie Derry - Film ReviewsCineVueEvery FilmFlickFeastHey U GuysIMDbLondon Film PremieresMeodiaConnected Internet DirectoryFree Web Submission
Please note that although the UK cinema release date schedule on FilmDates.co.uk is updated regularly, a release date can change at very short notice. Usually the closer a film is to its release date, the less likely its release date (and any other information) will change.
FilmDates.co.uk is also not responsible for the content of any external website. The links are provided "as is" with no warranty, express or implied, for the information provided within them.



Last update was at 07:16 16th October 2018