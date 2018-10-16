* × Change Settings

We are using cookies to provide statistics that help us give you the best experience of out site, You can find out more or switch them off if you prefer. However, by continuing to use this site without changing settings, you are agreeing to our use of cookies.

Aate di chidi

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 19th October 2018

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

January-April 2019
?
new Aate di chidi poster
Suitable for 8 years and over.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

Unknown. Use our reminder system to get a e-mail when Aate di chidi is released or showing in a UK cinema near you.

Directed by:

Harry Bhatti

Starring:

Karamjit Anmol, Neeru Bajwa, Gurpreet Ghuggi, Amrit Maan, Nirmal Rishi, Harby Sangha and Sardar Sohi

Genres:

Comedy, Drama

Language:

Punjabi

Runtime:

2 hours 20 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Everyone in his life once has to leave his village, his hometown, his motherland, few come back but rest don't. This story is about Dilip singh age 65 who is living with his family in Canada for last 20 years. He has only one dream to see Punjab which he has left long back which he still thinks that it is same as he left long back. Dilip singh is living with his son Vikram, daughter in law Eliza and his grandson Lavi. Eliza is modern women who knows her priorities and managing very well between her job and her family life but one wish of Dilip singh that he wants to go back to Punjab but Eliza doesn't want so because she is concerned about his age and health. But somehow Eliza agrees but in one condition that if Punjab is same as per Dilip singh is saying then they will stay there but if Punjab is same as Eliza is saying then they will come back to Canada. Finally, whole family reaches India and whole family is surprised to see the change. Eliza changes her opinion and Dilip also changes his opinion with all the twist n turns with the flavor of situational comedy and family drama story leads to a conclusion that in the race of future we should not leave our past and we should nurture as much as possible which is left so that in future we can remember it.

Use our reminder system to get an e-mail reminder on the release date or when Aate di chidi is showing in UK cinemas near you.

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on Aate di chidi.

Aate di chidi Cast

Karamjit Anmol

Karamjit Anmol headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

AfsarSon of Manjeet SinghAate di chidi

Neeru Bajwa

Neeru Bajwa headshot

Date of Birth:

26 August 1980

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 5½" (1.66 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Aate di chidi

Gurpreet Ghuggi

Gurpreet Ghuggi headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

AfsarSon of Manjeet SinghAate di chidi

Amrit Maan

Amrit Maan headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Aate di chidi

Nirmal Rishi

Nirmal Rishi headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

AfsarRajma ChawalAate di chidi

Harby Sangha

Harby Sangha headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Son of Manjeet SinghAate di chidi

Sardar Sohi

Sardar Sohi headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Aate di chidi

Recommendations

HomeThis WeekNow ShowingComing SoonAllFestivalsDocumentariesMy FilmsReviewsPeopleMobile Version
Latest TrailersArticlesPremieresList of CinemasCinema ListingsRSS - Out This WeekRSS - Coming SoonContact UsCookiesPrivacy PolicyFrequently Asked QuestionsWidget
UnsubscribeCharlie Derry - Film ReviewsCineVueEvery FilmFlickFeastHey U GuysIMDbLondon Film PremieresMeodiaConnected Internet DirectoryFree Web Submission
Please note that although the UK cinema release date schedule on FilmDates.co.uk is updated regularly, a release date can change at very short notice. Usually the closer a film is to its release date, the less likely its release date (and any other information) will change.
FilmDates.co.uk is also not responsible for the content of any external website. The links are provided "as is" with no warranty, express or implied, for the information provided within them.



Last update was at 21:58 16th October 2018