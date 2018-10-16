Aate di chidi

Movie Synopsis:

Everyone in his life once has to leave his village, his hometown, his motherland, few come back but rest don't. This story is about Dilip singh age 65 who is living with his family in Canada for last 20 years. He has only one dream to see Punjab which he has left long back which he still thinks that it is same as he left long back. Dilip singh is living with his son Vikram, daughter in law Eliza and his grandson Lavi. Eliza is modern women who knows her priorities and managing very well between her job and her family life but one wish of Dilip singh that he wants to go back to Punjab but Eliza doesn't want so because she is concerned about his age and health. But somehow Eliza agrees but in one condition that if Punjab is same as per Dilip singh is saying then they will stay there but if Punjab is same as Eliza is saying then they will come back to Canada. Finally, whole family reaches India and whole family is surprised to see the change. Eliza changes her opinion and Dilip also changes his opinion with all the twist n turns with the flavor of situational comedy and family drama story leads to a conclusion that in the race of future we should not leave our past and we should nurture as much as possible which is left so that in future we can remember it.