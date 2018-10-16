* × Change Settings

We are using cookies to provide statistics that help us give you the best experience of out site, You can find out more or switch them off if you prefer. However, by continuing to use this site without changing settings, you are agreeing to our use of cookies.

Sew the Winter to My Skin

BFI London Film Festival Release Date

Friday 19th October 2018
new Sew the Winter to My Skin poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

Unknown. Use our reminder system to get a e-mail when Sew the Winter to My Skin is released or showing in a UK cinema near you.

Directed by:

Jahmil X.T. Qubeka

Written by:

Jahmil X.T. Qubeka

Produced by:

Carolyn Carew, Michael Henrichs and Layla Swart

Starring:

Kandyse McClure, Peter Kurth, David James, Dave Walpole, Antoinette Louw and Bongile Mantsai

Genres:

Action, Adventure

Language:

Afrikaans

Runtime:

1 hour 58 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

In a racially-charged and violent 1950's rural South Africa, a liberal journalist recounts the epic chase, edge-of-your-seat capture and intriguing trial of a flamboyant, native "Robin Hood". His captivating re-imagining, paints a portrait of a divisive outlaw - hunted by the Republic, elusive even to his loved ones, all whilst remaining a champion of the disenchanted.

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on Sew the Winter to My Skin.

Sew the Winter to My Skin Cast

Kandyse McClure

Kandyse McClure headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Sew the Winter to My Skin

Peter Kurth

Peter Kurth headshot

Date of Birth:

4 April 1957

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 10¾" (1.8 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

In the AislesSew the Winter to My Skin

David James

David James headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Sew the Winter to My Skin

Dave Walpole

Dave Walpole headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Sew the Winter to My Skin

Antoinette Louw

Antoinette Louw headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 5" (1.65 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Sew the Winter to My Skin

Bongile Mantsai

Bongile Mantsai headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Sew the Winter to My Skin

Recommendations

HomeThis WeekNow ShowingComing SoonAllFestivalsDocumentariesMy FilmsReviewsPeopleMobile Version
Latest TrailersArticlesPremieresList of CinemasCinema ListingsRSS - Out This WeekRSS - Coming SoonContact UsCookiesPrivacy PolicyFrequently Asked QuestionsWidget
UnsubscribeCharlie Derry - Film ReviewsCineVueEvery FilmFlickFeastHey U GuysIMDbLondon Film PremieresMeodiaConnected Internet DirectoryFree Web Submission
Please note that although the UK cinema release date schedule on FilmDates.co.uk is updated regularly, a release date can change at very short notice. Usually the closer a film is to its release date, the less likely its release date (and any other information) will change.
FilmDates.co.uk is also not responsible for the content of any external website. The links are provided "as is" with no warranty, express or implied, for the information provided within them.



Last update was at 21:58 16th October 2018