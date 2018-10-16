* × Change Settings

Dilili in Paris Dilili à Paris

BFI London Film Festival Release Date

Saturday 20th October 2018
Directed by:

Michel Ocelot

Written by:

Michel Ocelot

Produced by:

Philip Boëffard, Rémi Burah, Rodolphe Chabrier, Brahim Chioua, Stéphane Célérier, Sonja Ewers, Valérie Garcia, Philippe Logie, Vincent Maraval, Reik Möller, Olivier Père, Patrick Quinet, Christophe Rossignon, Philippe Sonrier and Arlette Zylberberg

Starring:

Prunelle Charles-Ambron, Enzo Ratsito, Natalie Dessay, Elisabeth Duda and Olivier Voisin

Genres:

Animation, Family, Mystery

Language:

French

Runtime:

1 hour 35 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

In the Paris of the Belle Epoque, in the company of a young deliverer in scooter, the small Kanak Dilili conducts an investigation on abductions mysterious of girls. He will go from adventure in adventure through the prestigious city, meeting of men and extraordinary women, which help hem, and of the wicked, which are rampant in the shadow. The two friends will be the triumph of the light, the freedom and joy of living together.

Reviews

Dilili in Paris Cast

