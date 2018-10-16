In the Paris of the Belle Epoque, in the company of a young deliverer in scooter, the small Kanak Dilili conducts an investigation on abductions mysterious of girls. He will go from adventure in adventure through the prestigious city, meeting of men and extraordinary women, which help hem, and of the wicked, which are rampant in the shadow. The two friends will be the triumph of the light, the freedom and joy of living together.
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
Dilili in Paris
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
Dilili in Paris
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
Dilili in Paris
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
Dilili in Paris
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
Dilili in Paris