Pachamama

BFI London Film Festival Release Date

Sunday 21st October 2018
new Pachamama poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

At BFI London Film Festival. Show listing.

Directed by:

Juan Antin

Written by:

Juan Antin, Nathalie Hertzberg, Patricia Valeix and Olivier de Bannes

Produced by:

Damien Brunner, Didier Brunner, Olivier de Bannes, Brice Garnier and Pierre Urbain

Starring:

Alex Harrouch

Genre:

Animation

Language:

French

Runtime:

1 hour 10 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

A young boy living in a remote village in the Andes Mountains dreams of becoming shaman.

Pachamama Cast

Alex Harrouch

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Pachamama

Last update was at 07:52 18th October 2018