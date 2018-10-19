* × Change Settings

The Ballad of Buster Scruggs

BFI London Film Festival Release Date

Sunday 21st October 2018
Directed by:

Ethan Coen and Joel Coen

Written by:

Joel Coen and Ethan Coen

Produced by:

Ethan Coen, Joel Coen, Megan Ellison and Sue Naegle

Starring:

James Franco, Liam Neeson, David Krumholtz, Clancy Brown, Brendan Gleeson and Zoe Kazan

Genres:

Comedy, Drama, Musical, Mystery, Romance, Western

Language:

English

Runtime:

2 hours 12 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Follows the story of two trail bosses on the Oregon Trail and a woman on the wagon train who needs the help of one of them and who might be a marriage prospect for the other.

Reviews

The Ballad of Buster Scruggs Cast

James Franco

James Franco headshot

Date of Birth:

19 April 1978

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 11" (1.8 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Ballad of Buster Scruggs

Liam Neeson

Liam Neeson headshot

Date of Birth:

7 June 1952

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 4" (1.93 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

WidowsMen In Black Untitled Spin-OffThe Ballad of Buster Scruggs

David Krumholtz

David Krumholtz headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Ballad of Buster Scruggs

Clancy Brown

Clancy Brown headshot

Date of Birth:

5 January 1959

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 2½" (1.89 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

It's a Wonderful SpongeThe Ballad of Buster Scruggs

Brendan Gleeson

Brendan Gleeson headshot

Date of Birth:

29 March 1955

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 2" (1.88 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Ballad of Buster Scruggs

Zoe Kazan

Zoe Kazan headshot

Date of Birth:

9 September 1983

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 4½" (1.64 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Ballad of Buster Scruggs

