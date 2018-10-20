When an awkward date on Christmas Eve leads a couple into a strange theater, they're treated to a bizarre and frightening collection of Christmas stories, featuring a wide ensemble of characters doing their best to avoid the horrors of the holidays. From boring office parties and last-minute shopping, to vengeful stalkers and immortal demons, there's plenty out there to fear this holiday season.
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
All the Creatures Were Stirring
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
All the Creatures Were Stirring
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
All the Creatures Were Stirring
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
All the Creatures Were Stirring
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
All the Creatures Were Stirring
Unknown
Unknown
5' 10" (1.78 m)
All the Creatures Were Stirring