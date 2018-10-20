* × Change Settings

All the Creatures Were Stirring

IFI Horrorthon Release Date

Thursday 25th October 2018
Directed by:

David Ian McKendry and Rebekah McKendry

Written by:

David Ian McKendry and Rebekah McKendry

Produced by:

Krystle Brown, Morgan Peter Brown, Paul G. Carroll and Joe Wicker

Starring:

Constance Wu, Jonathan Kite, Jocelin Donahue, Ashley Clements, Mark Kelly and Graham Skipper

Genre:

Horror

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 20 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

When an awkward date on Christmas Eve leads a couple into a strange theater, they're treated to a bizarre and frightening collection of Christmas stories, featuring a wide ensemble of characters doing their best to avoid the horrors of the holidays. From boring office parties and last-minute shopping, to vengeful stalkers and immortal demons, there's plenty out there to fear this holiday season.

All the Creatures Were Stirring Cast

Constance Wu

Constance Wu headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

All the Creatures Were Stirring

Jonathan Kite

Jonathan Kite headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

All the Creatures Were Stirring

Jocelin Donahue

Jocelin Donahue headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

All the Creatures Were Stirring

Ashley Clements

Ashley Clements headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

All the Creatures Were Stirring

Mark Kelly

Mark Kelly headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

All the Creatures Were Stirring

Graham Skipper

Graham Skipper headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 10" (1.78 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

All the Creatures Were Stirring

