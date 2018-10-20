* × Change Settings

Baazaar

UK Cinema Release Date

Thursday 25th October 2018

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

February-April 2019
new Baazaar poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

In 1 cinema on Thursday 25th October 2018 view the list.

Directed by:

Gauravv K. Chawla

Written by:

Aseem Arora and Parveez Sheikh

Produced by:

Monisha Advani, Nikkhil Advani, Ajay Kapoor, Ishan Saksena, Sunil Shah and Dheeraj Wadhawan

Starring:

Radhika Apte, Saif Ali Khan, Chitrangda Singh, Denzil Smith, Manish Chaudhary and Mukesh Hariawala

Genres:

Crime, Drama, Thriller

Language:

Hindi

Runtime:

2 hours 17 minutes (approx.)
Reviews

Baazaar Cast

Radhika Apte

Radhika Apte headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Baazaar

Saif Ali Khan

Saif Ali Khan headshot

Date of Birth:

16 August 1970

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 7" (1.7 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Baazaar

Chitrangda Singh

Chitrangda Singh headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Baazaar

Denzil Smith

Denzil Smith headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Baazaar

Manish Chaudhary

Manish Chaudhary headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Baazaar

Mukesh Hariawala

Mukesh Hariawala headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 10" (1.78 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Baazaar

