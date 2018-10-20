* × Change Settings

We are using cookies to provide statistics that help us give you the best experience of out site, You can find out more or switch them off if you prefer. However, by continuing to use this site without changing settings, you are agreeing to our use of cookies.

The Man Who Killed Don Quixote

Cambridge Film Festival Release Date

Thursday 25th October 2018
new The Man Who Killed Don Quixote poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

At Cambridge Film Festival. Show listing.

Directed by:

Terry Gilliam

Written by:

Terry Gilliam, Tony Grisoni and Miguel de Cervantes y Saavedra

Produced by:

Mariela Besuievsky, Pandora da Cunha Telles, Sébastien Delloye, Amy Gilliam, Gerardo Herrero, Pablo Iraola and Grégoire Melin

Starring:

Adam Driver, Jonathan Pryce, Stellan Skarsgård, Olga Kurylenko, Joana Ribeiro and Óscar Jaenada

Genres:

Adventure, Comedy, Drama, Fantasy

Language:

English

Runtime:

2 hours 12 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Toby, a cynical advertising director finds himself trapped in the outrageous delusions of an old Spanish shoe-maker who believes himself to be Don Quixote. In the course of their comic and increasingly surreal adventures, Toby is forced to confront the tragic repercussions of a film he made in his idealistic youth - a film that changed the hopes and dreams of a small Spanish village forever. Can Toby make amends and regain his humanity? Can Don Quixote survive his madness and imminent death? Or will love conquer all.

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on The Man Who Killed Don Quixote.

The Man Who Killed Don Quixote Cast

Adam Driver

Adam Driver headshot

Date of Birth:

19 November 1983

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 2½" (1.89 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Man Who Killed Don QuixoteStar Wars: Episode IX

Jonathan Pryce

Jonathan Pryce headshot

Date of Birth:

1 June 1947

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' (1.83 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Man Who Killed Don Quixote

Stellan Skarsgård

Stellan Skarsgård headshot

Date of Birth:

13 June 1951

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 3" (1.91 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Gordon and PaddyThe Man Who Killed Don Quixote

Olga Kurylenko

Olga Kurylenko headshot

Date of Birth:

14 November 1979

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 9" (1.75 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Man Who Killed Don Quixote

Joana Ribeiro

Joana Ribeiro headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Man Who Killed Don Quixote

Óscar Jaenada

Óscar Jaenada headshot

Date of Birth:

4 May 1975

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 10" (1.78 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Man Who Killed Don Quixote

Recommendations

HomeThis WeekNow ShowingComing SoonAllFestivalsDocumentariesMy FilmsReviewsPeopleMobile Version
Latest TrailersArticlesPremieresList of CinemasCinema ListingsRSS - Out This WeekRSS - Coming SoonContact UsCookiesPrivacy PolicyFrequently Asked QuestionsWidget
UnsubscribeCharlie Derry - Film ReviewsCineVueEvery FilmFlickFeastHey U GuysIMDbLondon Film PremieresMeodiaConnected Internet DirectoryFree Web Submission
Please note that although the UK cinema release date schedule on FilmDates.co.uk is updated regularly, a release date can change at very short notice. Usually the closer a film is to its release date, the less likely its release date (and any other information) will change.
FilmDates.co.uk is also not responsible for the content of any external website. The links are provided "as is" with no warranty, express or implied, for the information provided within them.



Last update was at 10:43 20th October 2018