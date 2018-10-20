Mara, a young Romanian woman, has just moved to the US with Dragos, her 9-year-old son, marrying Daniel, an American she has met only a few months ago. The film follows her through a series of revealing encounters during one day, from her problems of babysitting, her unplanned and uncomfortable meeting with a US. immigration official, to dealing with the police about her son she had to leave in a motel room and the bank issue for a loan with her husband.
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
Lemonade
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
Lemonade
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
Lemonade
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
Lemonade
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
Lemonade
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
Lemonade