Lemonade

Cambridge Film Festival Release Date

Friday 26th October 2018
Directed by:

Ioana Uricaru

Written by:

Tatiana Ionascu and Ioana Uricaru

Produced by:

Eike Goreczka, Christoph Kukula, Yanick Létourneau, Anthony Muir, Cristian Mungiu and Sean Wheelan

Starring:

Mãlina Manovici, Dylan Smith, Steve Bacic, Milan Hurduc, Ruxandra Maniu and Víctor Gómez

Genre:

Drama

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 28 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Mara, a young Romanian woman, has just moved to the US with Dragos, her 9-year-old son, marrying Daniel, an American she has met only a few months ago. The film follows her through a series of revealing encounters during one day, from her problems of babysitting, her unplanned and uncomfortable meeting with a US. immigration official, to dealing with the police about her son she had to leave in a motel room and the bank issue for a loan with her husband.

