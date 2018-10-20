* × Change Settings

Searching for Ingmar Bergman Ingmar Bergman - Vermächtnis eines Jahrhundertgenies

Cambridge Film Festival Release Date

Friday 26th October 2018
Suitable for 15 years and over.
Directed by:

Felix Moeller, Margarethe von Trotta and Bettina Böhler

Written by:

Margarethe von Trotta and Felix Moeller

Produced by:

Guy Amon, Benjamin Seikel and Stéphane Sorlat

Starring:

Liv Ullmann, Ruben Östlund, Olivier Assayas, Mia Hansen-Løve, Gunnel Lindblom and Carlos Saura

Genre:

Documentary

Language:

German

Runtime:

1 hour 39 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Internationally renowned director Margarethe von Trotta takes a closer look at Bergman's life and work and explores his film legacy with Bergman's closest collaborators, both in front and behind the camera, as well as a new generation of filmmakers. The documentary presents key scenes, recurring themes in his films and his life, and journeys to the places at the center of Bergman's creative achievement and the focal points of his life such as the Royal Dramatic Theatre in Stockholm, locations and landscapes from his masterpieces, and the stations from his career in Sweden, France and Germany. Explore the many layers of Bergman's work and life with INGMAR BERGMAN - LEGACY OF A DEFINING GENIUS.

Searching for Ingmar Bergman Cast

Liv Ullmann

Date of Birth:

16 December 1938

Real Name:

Height:

5' 7" (1.7 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Bergman - A Year in a LifeSearching for Ingmar Bergman

Ruben Östlund

Date of Birth:

13 April 1974

Real Name:

Height:

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Searching for Ingmar Bergman

Olivier Assayas

Date of Birth:

25 January 1955

Real Name:

Height:

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Searching for Ingmar Bergman

Mia Hansen-Løve

Date of Birth:

5 February 1981

Real Name:

Height:

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Searching for Ingmar Bergman

Gunnel Lindblom

Date of Birth:

Real Name:

Height:

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Searching for Ingmar Bergman

Carlos Saura

Date of Birth:

Real Name:

Height:

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Searching for Ingmar Bergman

