The Lost Strait Tangeye Abu Gharib

UK Iranian Film Festival Release Date

Saturday 27th October 2018
Directed by:

Bahram Tavakoli

Written by:

Bahram Tavakoli

Produced by:

Saeid Malekan

Starring:

Javad Ezati, Hamid Reza Azarang, Amir Jadidi, Ali Soleymani, Mahdi Pakdel and Mahdi Ghorbani

Genres:

Action, Drama, Thriller, War

Language:

Persian

Runtime:

1 hour 35 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

On the very last days of the Iraq-Iran War a group of Iranian soldiers from three generations are returning home. The news of an Iraqi attack on a strategic boarder area forces them to make a tough choice. Should they return home for a long awaited family reunion or head to the battlefields?

The Lost Strait Cast

