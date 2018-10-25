* × Change Settings

Birds of Passage Pájaros de verano

Cambridge Film Festival Release Date

Sunday 28th October 2018
Directed by:

Cristina Gallego and Ciro Guerra

Written by:

Maria Camila Arias and Jacques Toulemonde Vidal

Produced by:

Nicolás Celis, Sebastian Celis, Cristina Gallego, Eva Jakobsen, Mikkel Jersin, Katrin Pors, Sandino Saravia Vinay, Jean-Christophe Simon, Jim Stark, Dan Wechsler and Jamal Zeinal Zade

Starring:

Natalia Reyes, Carmiña Martínez, José Acosta, Jhon Narváez, Greider Meza and José Vicente

Genre:

Drama

Language:

Spanish

Runtime:

2 hours 5 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

During the marijuana bonanza, a violent decade that saw the origins of drug trafficking in Colombia, Rapayet and his indigenous family get involved in a war to control the business that ends up destroying their lives and their culture.

Birds of Passage Cast

