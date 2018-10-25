* × Change Settings

St. Agatha

IFI Horrorthon Release Date

Sunday 28th October 2018
Directed by:

Darren Lynn Bousman

Written by:

Andy Demetrio, Shaun Fletcher, Sara Sometti Michaels and Clint Sears

Produced by:

Tara Ansley, Sara Sometti Michaels, Seth Michaels and Srdjan Stakic

Starring:

Sabrina Kern, Carolyn Hennesy, Courtney Halverson, Seth Michaels, Trin Miller and Lindsay Seim

Genre:

Horror

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 30 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Set in the 1950s in small-town Georgia, a pregnant young woman named Agatha seeks refuge in a convent. What first starts out as the perfect place to have a child turns into a dark layer where silence is forced, ghastly secrets are masked, and every bit of will power Agatha has is tested as she learns the sick and twisted truth of the convent and the odd people that lurk inside its halls.

Reviews

St. Agatha Cast

