The Witch Hunters Zlogonje

Family Film Festival Release Date

Sunday 28th October 2018
new The Witch Hunters poster
Directed by:

Rasko Miljkovic

Written by:

Milos Kreckovic, Marko Manojlovic, Jasminka Petrovic and Ivan Stancic

Produced by:

Jovana Karaulic and Antov Ognen

Starring:

Mihajlo Milavic, Silma Mahmuti, Jelena Djokic, Bojan Zirovic, Dubravka Kovjanic and Jelena Jovanova

Genres:

Adventure, Drama, Family, Fantasy

Language:

Serbian

Runtime:

1 hour 30 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Ten-year-old Jovan was born with partial cerebral palsy. Shy, self-conscious and without many friends, he often escapes in his imagination to a place where he is a crime-fighting superhero not limited by his own body. His world shifts when a new girl arrives in his class. Milica, not intimidated by much, chooses the seat next to Jovan and immediately enlists him to help her free her father from his girlfriend, whom she is convinced is a witch who has placed her father under a spell. As evidence, Milica cites drinking weird green juices, alien-like substances stored in jars and consumption of black salt. Between school and physical therapy, the new friends hatch a plan to expose Milica's father's girlfriend and break the spell; Milica believes this will reunite her parents. Preoccupied with the plan, Jovan begins to enjoy life and overcome many of his insecurities as he focuses on helping a friend.

Please note that although the UK cinema release date schedule on FilmDates.co.uk is updated regularly, a release date can change at very short notice. Usually the closer a film is to its release date, the less likely its release date (and any other information) will change.
