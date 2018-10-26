* × Change Settings

Blockage Sade Ma'bar

London Iranian Film Festival Release Date

Tuesday 30th October 2018
Directed by:

Mohsen Gharaie

Written by:

Saeed Roustayi

Produced by:

Bahman Kamyar

Starring:

Negar Abedi, Hamed Behdad, Nader Fallah, Gity Ghasemi, Mohsen Kiayee and Baran Kosari

Genre:

Drama

Language:

Persian

Runtime:

1 hour 25 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Ghasem is working at Tehran Municipality and his job is to prevent vendors to sell their stuffs at the sidewalks. He's to be fired because of his secret deals with some of the vendors and he's looking for another job as a truck driver. He's counting on his wife, Akram's patrimony to buy the truck, however, Akram believe they should buy a small house and leave Ghasem's father's home. Nevertheless, Ghasem's fighting with a vendor the other day, creates an opportunity to overcome these problems.

Blockage Cast

