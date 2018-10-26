Ghasem is working at Tehran Municipality and his job is to prevent vendors to sell their stuffs at the sidewalks. He's to be fired because of his secret deals with some of the vendors and he's looking for another job as a truck driver. He's counting on his wife, Akram's patrimony to buy the truck, however, Akram believe they should buy a small house and leave Ghasem's father's home. Nevertheless, Ghasem's fighting with a vendor the other day, creates an opportunity to overcome these problems.
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
Blockage
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
Blockage
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
Blockage
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
Blockage
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
Blockage
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
Blockage