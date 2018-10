Movie Synopsis:

Gwendolyn is in her mid-sixties and is a three-time world champion in weightlifting. Seemingly fragile and lightweight, she is everything but a typical weight lifter. But when she steps towards the dumbbell, there is no doubt she is serious about it. After battling cancer, the retired anthropologist should really take a step back, but this is far from what Gwendolyn has in mind. She decides to fight against her limits and become world champion once again.