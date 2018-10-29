* × Change Settings

Is That You? ¿Eres tú, papá?

Cambridge Film Festival Release Date

Tuesday 30th October 2018
Suitable for 15 years and over.
Directed by:

Rudy Riverón Sánchez

Written by:

Rudy Riverón Sánchez

Produced by:

Emma Berkofsky

Starring:

Gabriela Ramos, Jorge Enrique Caballero, Lynn Cruz, Osvaldo Doimeadiós and Eslinda Núñez

Genre:

Horror

Language:

Spanish

Runtime:

1 hour 47 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Living in a modest shack in the Cuban countryside, thirteen year old Lili and her mother appear trapped in a meagre, suffocating existence by her domineering father, Eduardo. His sudden absence should represent a new freedom for the girl and her mother, but Lili is distraught, and we come to discover just how strong the influence of this monstrous man is over his family. In desperation at losing Eduardo, Lili carries out a ritual taught to her by a spiritualist to help bring him back, leading Lili to uncover a disturbing truth about her father's disappearance.

Reviews

