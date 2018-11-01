* × Change Settings

Rashtraputra

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 2nd November 2018

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

February-May 2019
new Rashtraputra poster
Current Status:complete

Directed by:

Aazaad

Written by:

Aazaad

Produced by:

Rajnarayan Dube

Starring:

Aazaad, Rakesh Bedi, Abhay Bhargav, Manish Chaudhary, Alpesh Dhakan and Zakir Hussain

Genres:

Action, Biography, Drama, History

Language:

Hindi

Runtime:

2 hours 2 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

This is the first film in history of Indian cinema which will give insights about life and times of Chandrashekhar Azad. His thoughts were like the flames of fire and acts were deadly blasts. The forgotten hero will return back from the darkness, created by selfish politics to the silver screen as the daring and dynamic protagonist of all time created by AazaadThe nationalistic flavor - colour - nature combination of the movie is a continuation of what he has been portraying in his earlier movies. While his earlier movies had element of nationalism, our film "Rashtraputra" will showcase the reality, the lesser known facts of the greatest revolutionary, Chandrashekhar Azad. Azad was not only the commander - in - chief of Hindustan Socialist Republican Army (HSRA) but an unmatched mentor, friend - philosopher - guide of over two thousand and five hundred revolutionaries of HSRA like Bhagat Singh, Rajguru, Sukhdev, Bhagwaticharan Vohra, Durga Bhabhi, etc. In the true sense of meaning Chandrashekhar Azad was the supreme force of the bloodstained revolutionary freedom movement of India.

In this film Rashtraputra we have shown that Azad is a timeless cinematic creation. He was, He is and he will be the relevant hero of all time. Time changes but the problems remain the same in different looks. What would Azad do, how he would react if he was alive today? He would be the same motivational force for today's youth as he was in his lifetime. Rashtraputra can be described as a great motivational movie with high voltage drama and entertainment values for the youth as well as the enlightened audience of twenty first century.

Reviews

Rashtraputra Cast

Last update was at 19:49 1st November 2018