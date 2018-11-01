* × Change Settings

We are using cookies to provide statistics that help us give you the best experience of out site, You can find out more or switch them off if you prefer. However, by continuing to use this site without changing settings, you are agreeing to our use of cookies.

The Other Side of the Wind

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 2nd November 2018

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

February-May 2019
?
new The Other Side of the Wind poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

Unknown. Use our reminder system to get a e-mail when The Other Side of the Wind is released or showing in a UK cinema near you.

Directed by:

Orson Welles

Written by:

Oja Kodar and Orson Welles

Produced by:

Dean DeBlois, Frank Marshall, Dax Phelan and Filip Jan Rymsza

Starring:

John Huston, Robert Random, Peter Bogdanovich, Susan Strasberg, Oja Kodar, Joseph McBride, Peter Jason, Dennis Hopper, Claude Chabrol and Frank Marshall

Genres:

Comedy, Drama

Language:

English

Runtime:

2 hours 2 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

A Hollywood director emerges from semi-exile with plans to complete work on an innovative motion picture.

Use our reminder system to get an e-mail reminder on the release date or when The Other Side of the Wind is showing in UK cinemas near you.

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on The Other Side of the Wind.

The Other Side of the Wind Cast

John Huston

John Huston headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Other Side of the Wind

Robert Random

Robert Random headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Other Side of the Wind

Peter Bogdanovich

Peter Bogdanovich headshot

Date of Birth:

30 July 1939

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 10" (1.78 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Other Side of the Wind

Susan Strasberg

Susan Strasberg headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Other Side of the Wind

Oja Kodar

Oja Kodar headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Other Side of the Wind

Joseph McBride

Joseph McBride headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Other Side of the Wind

Peter Jason

Peter Jason headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

They LiveThe Other Side of the Wind

Dennis Hopper

Dennis Hopper headshot

Date of Birth:

17 May 1936

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 9" (1.75 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Other Side of the Wind

Claude Chabrol

Claude Chabrol headshot

Date of Birth:

24 June 1930

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 6" (1.68 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Other Side of the Wind

Frank Marshall

Frank Marshall headshot

Date of Birth:

13 September 1946

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 6" (1.68 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Other Side of the Wind

Recommendations

HomeThis WeekNow ShowingComing SoonAllFestivalsDocumentariesMy FilmsReviewsPeopleMobile Version
Latest TrailersArticlesPremieresList of CinemasCinema ListingsRSS - Out This WeekRSS - Coming SoonContact UsCookiesPrivacy PolicyFrequently Asked QuestionsWidget
UnsubscribeCharlie Derry - Film ReviewsCineVueEvery FilmFlickFeastHey U GuysIMDbLondon Film PremieresMeodiaConnected Internet DirectoryFree Web Submission
Please note that although the UK cinema release date schedule on FilmDates.co.uk is updated regularly, a release date can change at very short notice. Usually the closer a film is to its release date, the less likely its release date (and any other information) will change.
FilmDates.co.uk is also not responsible for the content of any external website. The links are provided "as is" with no warranty, express or implied, for the information provided within them.



Last update was at 19:49 1st November 2018