Movie Synopsis:

Art imitates life in this brazenly honest and delicately diaristic tale of revered actress Moon Sori. Moon, famous for her award-winning roles in The Handmaiden (2016) and Oasis (2002), plays herself in an impressive directorial debut laying herself bare as she invites us to laugh, cry and witness the roles she plays behind the big screen and under the make-up; a wife, mother, friend, daughter and her own worst critic.Over three acts - or three connected shorts - there's catharsis in Moon's comedic approach to her unfolding life. With gracefully paced strokes, she paints a vulnerable picture of the anxieties of women maturing under the spotlight. Offering sensitive insight into the neurosis of a successful actress and how she juggles life behind closed doors, The Running Actress is a portrait of the pressures and burdens of fame in an industry that values youth and beauty.