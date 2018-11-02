Movie Synopsis:

Express parcel delivery man Minkyu dreams to be a DJ. He is soon to perform his first deejaying at a club run by close friend Jihong. His girlfriend See-eun is grumpy because she thinks he is not fairly treated compared to what he does for the club. But actually, she also struggles dealing with a big load of task teaching students who prepare for a college entrance exam at an art academy run by her friend. Back from the Beat is the result of a cinematic attempt to draw more than what we can expect from the familiar topic of the young generation hopelessly surviving in the sweated labor environment.