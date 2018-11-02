* × Change Settings

Mantra: Sounds into Silence

Doc'n Roll Film Festival Release Date

Sunday 4th November 2018
Directed by:

Georgia Wyss and Wari OM

Produced by:

Raymond McCormack, Mick Walsh and Georgia Wyss

Starring:

Angelika Baumbach, Gaura Vani Buchwald, Krishna Das, Caren Fine, Lama Gyurme and Snatam Kaur

Genres:

Documentary, Music

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 25 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

A feature-length documentary, exploring the new music and social phenomenon of chanting, that focuses on the everyday people who are finding healing and a sense of inner peace by singing mantras together with others just like them; it also features the artists who are the focus of this new music-based movement. It's a film about spirituality, not religion, it's about people reconnecting with their true selves and with others.

