Rams

UK Cinema Release Date

Monday 5th November 2018

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

February-May 2019
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:post-production

Directed by:

Gary Hustwit

Produced by:

Gary Hustwit

Starring:

Dieter Rams

Genre:

Documentary

Language:

German

Runtime:

1 hour 14 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

It is a documentary portrait of Dieter Rams, one of the most influential designers alive, and a rumination on consumerism, sustainability, and the future of design.

Rams Cast

Dieter Rams

