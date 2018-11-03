* × Change Settings

We are using cookies to provide statistics that help us give you the best experience of out site, You can find out more or switch them off if you prefer. However, by continuing to use this site without changing settings, you are agreeing to our use of cookies.

The Bold, the Corrupt, and the Beautiful

UK Cinema Release Date

Wednesday 7th November 2018

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

February-May 2019
?
new The Bold, the Corrupt, and the Beautiful poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

Unknown. Use our reminder system to get a e-mail when The Bold, the Corrupt, and the Beautiful is released or showing in a UK cinema near you.

Directed by:

Ya-che Yang

Written by:

Ya-che Yang

Produced by:

Shih-Ken Lin and Akiela S.Y. Wang

Starring:

Kara Wai, Ke-Xi Wu, Vicky Chen, Sha-Li Chen, Chia-Yen Ko and Showlen Maya

Genres:

Mystery, Thriller

Language:

Mandarin

Runtime:

1 hour 52 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Madame Tang colludes and mediates between the government and the private businesses for the benefits of her all-female family. One case does not go according to plan, and an entire family close to Madame Tang fall victim to a gruesome murder. Ambition, desire and lust eventually change Tang's relationships with her own family forever.

Use our reminder system to get an e-mail reminder on the release date or when The Bold, the Corrupt, and the Beautiful is showing in UK cinemas near you.

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on The Bold, the Corrupt, and the Beautiful.

The Bold, the Corrupt, and the Beautiful Cast

Kara Wai

Kara Wai headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Bold, the Corrupt, and the Beautiful

Ke-Xi Wu

Ke-Xi Wu headshot

Date of Birth:

6 February 1983

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Bold, the Corrupt, and the Beautiful

Vicky Chen

Vicky Chen headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Bold, the Corrupt, and the Beautiful

Sha-Li Chen

Sha-Li Chen headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Bold, the Corrupt, and the Beautiful

Chia-Yen Ko

Chia-Yen Ko headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Bold, the Corrupt, and the Beautiful

Showlen Maya

Showlen Maya headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Bold, the Corrupt, and the Beautiful

Recommendations

HomeThis WeekNow ShowingComing SoonAllFestivalsDocumentariesMy FilmsReviewsPeopleMobile Version
Latest TrailersArticlesPremieresList of CinemasCinema ListingsRSS - Out This WeekRSS - Coming SoonContact UsCookiesPrivacy PolicyFrequently Asked QuestionsWidget
UnsubscribeCharlie Derry - Film ReviewsCineVueEvery FilmFlickFeastHey U GuysIMDbLondon Film PremieresMeodiaConnected Internet DirectoryFree Web Submission
Please note that although the UK cinema release date schedule on FilmDates.co.uk is updated regularly, a release date can change at very short notice. Usually the closer a film is to its release date, the less likely its release date (and any other information) will change.
FilmDates.co.uk is also not responsible for the content of any external website. The links are provided "as is" with no warranty, express or implied, for the information provided within them.



Last update was at 15:55 3rd November 2018