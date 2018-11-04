* × Change Settings

We are using cookies to provide statistics that help us give you the best experience of out site, You can find out more or switch them off if you prefer. However, by continuing to use this site without changing settings, you are agreeing to our use of cookies.

One Nation, One King Un peuple et son roi

UK Cinema Release Date

Saturday 10th November 2018

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

February-May 2019
?
new One Nation, One King poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

Unknown. Use our reminder system to get a e-mail when One Nation, One King is released or showing in a UK cinema near you.

Directed by:

Pierre Schoeller

Written by:

Pierre Schoeller

Produced by:

Denis Freyd

Starring:

Gaspard Ulliel, Adèle Haenel, Olivier Gourmet, Louis Garrel, Izïa Higelin and Noémie Lvovsky

Genre:

Drama

Language:

French

Runtime:

2 hours 1 minute (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

-In 1789, a people is entered into revolution. Let us hear it. It has things to say to us. A people and its king crosses the destinies of men and women of the people, and historical figures. Their meeting place is the any young National Assembly. At the heart of the history, there is the fate of the King and the emergence of the Republic.

Use our reminder system to get an e-mail reminder on the release date or when One Nation, One King is showing in UK cinemas near you.

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on One Nation, One King.

One Nation, One King Cast

Gaspard Ulliel

Gaspard Ulliel headshot

Date of Birth:

25 November 1984

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 11" (1.8 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

One Nation, One KingTo the Ends of the World

Adèle Haenel

Adèle Haenel headshot

Date of Birth:

1 January 1989

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 9" (1.75 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

One Nation, One KingThe Trouble With You

Olivier Gourmet

Olivier Gourmet headshot

Date of Birth:

22 July 1963

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

One Nation, One King

Louis Garrel

Louis Garrel headshot

Date of Birth:

14 June 1983

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' (1.83 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

One Nation, One King

Izïa Higelin

Izïa Higelin headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

One Nation, One King

Noémie Lvovsky

Noémie Lvovsky headshot

Date of Birth:

14 December 1964

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

One Nation, One King

Recommendations

HomeThis WeekNow ShowingComing SoonAllFestivalsDocumentariesMy FilmsReviewsPeopleMobile Version
Latest TrailersArticlesPremieresList of CinemasCinema ListingsRSS - Out This WeekRSS - Coming SoonContact UsCookiesPrivacy PolicyFrequently Asked QuestionsWidget
UnsubscribeCharlie Derry - Film ReviewsCineVueEvery FilmFlickFeastHey U GuysIMDbLondon Film PremieresMeodiaConnected Internet DirectoryFree Web Submission
Please note that although the UK cinema release date schedule on FilmDates.co.uk is updated regularly, a release date can change at very short notice. Usually the closer a film is to its release date, the less likely its release date (and any other information) will change.
FilmDates.co.uk is also not responsible for the content of any external website. The links are provided "as is" with no warranty, express or implied, for the information provided within them.



Last update was at 12:47 4th November 2018