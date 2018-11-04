After over a decade, college classmates Faith and Julius meet again, and from a seemingly awkward reunion, a friendship blooms. As their friendship gets deeper, so does their feelings for each other - leading them to try being a couple. But their friendship will be tested by the expectations and problems that come with a relationship. Faith and Julius would journey to understanding that sometimes, choosing to commit to someone is also choosing to grow. This story is an anatomy of how friends turn into lovers-the mistakes that we do and the lessons we learn from it.
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
To Love Some Buddy
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
To Love Some Buddy
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
To Love Some Buddy
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
To Love Some Buddy
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
To Love Some Buddy
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
To Love Some Buddy