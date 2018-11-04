To Love Some Buddy

Movie Synopsis:

After over a decade, college classmates Faith and Julius meet again, and from a seemingly awkward reunion, a friendship blooms. As their friendship gets deeper, so does their feelings for each other - leading them to try being a couple. But their friendship will be tested by the expectations and problems that come with a relationship. Faith and Julius would journey to understanding that sometimes, choosing to commit to someone is also choosing to grow. This story is an anatomy of how friends turn into lovers-the mistakes that we do and the lessons we learn from it.