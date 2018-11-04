* × Change Settings

We are using cookies to provide statistics that help us give you the best experience of out site, You can find out more or switch them off if you prefer. However, by continuing to use this site without changing settings, you are agreeing to our use of cookies.

To Love Some Buddy

UK Cinema Release Date

Saturday 10th November 2018

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

February-May 2019
?
new To Love Some Buddy poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

Unknown. Use our reminder system to get a e-mail when To Love Some Buddy is released or showing in a UK cinema near you.

Directed by:

Jason Paul Laxamana

Written by:

Jason Paul Laxamana

Starring:

Maja Salvador, Zanjoe Marudo, Donny Pangilinan, Phoebe Walker, Rey 'PJ' Abellana and Cheska Iñigo

Genres:

Comedy, Romance

Language:

Filipino

Runtime:

1 hour 42 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

After over a decade, college classmates Faith and Julius meet again, and from a seemingly awkward reunion, a friendship blooms. As their friendship gets deeper, so does their feelings for each other - leading them to try being a couple. But their friendship will be tested by the expectations and problems that come with a relationship. Faith and Julius would journey to understanding that sometimes, choosing to commit to someone is also choosing to grow. This story is an anatomy of how friends turn into lovers-the mistakes that we do and the lessons we learn from it.

Use our reminder system to get an e-mail reminder on the release date or when To Love Some Buddy is showing in UK cinemas near you.

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on To Love Some Buddy.

To Love Some Buddy Cast

Maja Salvador

Maja Salvador headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

To Love Some Buddy

Zanjoe Marudo

Zanjoe Marudo headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

To Love Some Buddy

Donny Pangilinan

Donny Pangilinan headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

To Love Some Buddy

Phoebe Walker

Phoebe Walker headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

To Love Some Buddy

Rey 'PJ' Abellana

Rey 'PJ' Abellana headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

To Love Some Buddy

Cheska Iñigo

Cheska Iñigo headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

To Love Some Buddy

Recommendations

HomeThis WeekNow ShowingComing SoonAllFestivalsDocumentariesMy FilmsReviewsPeopleMobile Version
Latest TrailersArticlesPremieresList of CinemasCinema ListingsRSS - Out This WeekRSS - Coming SoonContact UsCookiesPrivacy PolicyFrequently Asked QuestionsWidget
UnsubscribeCharlie Derry - Film ReviewsCineVueEvery FilmFlickFeastHey U GuysIMDbLondon Film PremieresMeodiaConnected Internet DirectoryFree Web Submission
Please note that although the UK cinema release date schedule on FilmDates.co.uk is updated regularly, a release date can change at very short notice. Usually the closer a film is to its release date, the less likely its release date (and any other information) will change.
FilmDates.co.uk is also not responsible for the content of any external website. The links are provided "as is" with no warranty, express or implied, for the information provided within them.



Last update was at 12:47 4th November 2018