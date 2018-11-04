* × Change Settings

The Lady in the Portrait Le portrait interdit

UK Cinema Release Date

Sunday 11th November 2018

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

February-May 2019
Directed by:

Charles de Meaux

Written by:

Michel Fessler and Charles de Meaux

Produced by:

Charles de Meaux, Lattés, Timothy Mou, Lim Chin Siew and Huang Tao

Starring:

Bingbing Fan, Melvil Poupaud, Yue Wu, Shih-Chieh King, Jue Huang and Thibault de Montalembert

Genres:

Drama, Romance

Language:

Chinese

Runtime:

1 hour 34 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

An empress commissions a painting of herself from a Fresh outsider in hopes of stirring her husband's interest in this lavish period piece. The Lady in the Portrait is a period yarn evoking the unique rapport between a French missionary and the Manchurian Empress whose portrait he's ordered to paint.

The Lady in the Portrait Cast

Bingbing Fan

Melvil Poupaud

Yue Wu

Shih-Chieh King

Jue Huang

Thibault de Montalembert

