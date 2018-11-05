* × Change Settings

Adrift in Soho

UK Cinema Release Date

Wednesday 14th November 2018

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

February-May 2019
?
new Adrift in Soho poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Directed by:

Pablo Behrens

Written by:

Pablo Behrens and Colin Wilson

Produced by:

Pablo Behrens and Owen Drake

Starring:

Owen Drake, Caitlin Harris, Chris Wellington, Emily Seale-Jones, Angus Howard and Lauren Harris

Genre:

Drama

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 48 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

A young philosopher from the provinces arrives in the London district of Soho sometime in the late Fifties. He befriends James Compton-Street a Soho lifer who knows what it takes to survive in one of the most challenging areas of the city. Through James, Harry meets a myriad of strange, unusual local characters whom he studies for a book he is writing. Harry also meets a group of film-makers who are putting together a documentary about Soho. Through the eyes of a budding philosopher and the camera lens of a group of film-makers the audience takes a look at the people and the lifestyles that shaped a social ghetto in the 1950s but that would also give the new generation a springboard to change the world only a few years later. Everyone knows now about the Sixties revolution but it was in Soho in 1959 that the seeds of the Sixties were sown. Where it all began.

Reviews

Adrift in Soho Cast

Last update was at 09:49 5th November 2018