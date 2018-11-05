Adrift in Soho

Movie Synopsis:

A young philosopher from the provinces arrives in the London district of Soho sometime in the late Fifties. He befriends James Compton-Street a Soho lifer who knows what it takes to survive in one of the most challenging areas of the city. Through James, Harry meets a myriad of strange, unusual local characters whom he studies for a book he is writing. Harry also meets a group of film-makers who are putting together a documentary about Soho. Through the eyes of a budding philosopher and the camera lens of a group of film-makers the audience takes a look at the people and the lifestyles that shaped a social ghetto in the 1950s but that would also give the new generation a springboard to change the world only a few years later. Everyone knows now about the Sixties revolution but it was in Soho in 1959 that the seeds of the Sixties were sown. Where it all began.