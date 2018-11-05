* × Change Settings

We are using cookies to provide statistics that help us give you the best experience of out site, You can find out more or switch them off if you prefer. However, by continuing to use this site without changing settings, you are agreeing to our use of cookies.

Make Us Dream

UK Cinema Release Date

Wednesday 14th November 2018

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

February-May 2019
?
new Make Us Dream poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

In 40 cinemas on Thursday 15th November 2018 view the list. According to our cinema listings this may be the last showing.

Directed by:

Sam Blair

Produced by:

James Gay-Rees and Paul Martin

Starring:

Steven Gerrard

Genre:

Documentary

Language:

English

Runtime:

Unknown

Movie Synopsis:

Documentary about the mercurial football career of Steven Gerrard, one of Liverpool FCs finest ever players.

Use our reminder system to get an e-mail reminder on the release date or when Make Us Dream is showing in UK cinemas near you.

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on Make Us Dream.

Make Us Dream Cast

Steven Gerrard

Steven Gerrard headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' (1.83 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Make Us Dream

Recommendations

HomeThis WeekNow ShowingComing SoonAllFestivalsDocumentariesMy FilmsReviewsPeopleMobile Version
Latest TrailersArticlesPremieresList of CinemasCinema ListingsRSS - Out This WeekRSS - Coming SoonContact UsCookiesPrivacy PolicyFrequently Asked QuestionsWidget
UnsubscribeCharlie Derry - Film ReviewsCineVueEvery FilmFlickFeastHey U GuysIMDbLondon Film PremieresMeodiaConnected Internet DirectoryFree Web Submission
Please note that although the UK cinema release date schedule on FilmDates.co.uk is updated regularly, a release date can change at very short notice. Usually the closer a film is to its release date, the less likely its release date (and any other information) will change.
FilmDates.co.uk is also not responsible for the content of any external website. The links are provided "as is" with no warranty, express or implied, for the information provided within them.



Last update was at 09:49 5th November 2018