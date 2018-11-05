* × Change Settings

Memoir of Pain La douleur

UK Jewish Film Festival Release Date

Saturday 17th November 2018
Directed by:

Emmanuel Finkiel

Written by:

Marguerite Duras and Emmanuel Finkiel

Produced by:

Jacques-Henri Bronckart, Olivier Bronckart, Julien Deris, Yael Fogiel, David Gauquié, Laetitia Gonzalez, Anne-Laure Guégan, Etienne Mallet, Michel Merkt, Vincent Roget, Géraldine Sprimont and Nathalie Vallet

Starring:

Mélanie Thierry, Benoît Magimel, Benjamin Biolay, Grégoire Leprince-Ringuet, Emmanuel Bourdieu and Anne-Lise Heimburger

Genre:

Drama

Language:

French

Runtime:

2 hours 7 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

June 1944, France is still under the German occupation. The writer and communist Robert Antelme, major figure of the Resistance, is arrested and deported. His young wife Marguerite Duras, writer and resistant, is torn by the anguish of not having news of her and her secret affair with her comrade Dyonis. She meets a French agent working at the Gestapo, Pierre Rabier, and, ready to do anything to find her husband, puts himself to the test of an ambiguous relationship with this troubled man, only to be able to help him. The end of the war and the return of the camps announce to Marguerite Duras the beginning of an unbearable wait, a slow and silent agony in the midst of the chaos of the Liberation of Paris.

