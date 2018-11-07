* × Change Settings

Io sono Tempesta

UK Cinema Release Date

Sunday 11th November 2018

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

February-May 2019
new Io sono Tempesta poster
Suitable for 15 years and over.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

In 1 cinema on Sunday 11th November 2018 view the list.

Directed by:

Daniele Luchetti

Written by:

Giulia Calenda, Daniele Luchetti and Sandro Petraglia

Produced by:

Marco Chimenz, Giovanni Stabilini and Riccardo Tozzi

Starring:

Marco Giallini, Elio Germano, Eleonora Danco, Jo Sung, Francesco Gheghi and Carlo Bigini

Genre:

Drama

Language:

Italian

Runtime:

1 hour 37 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Numa Tempesta is a fascinating, charismatic, businessman at the top of his game. Driven by a ruthless, relentless need to succeed, Numa will stop at nothing to close a deal even if it means bending the law. That's until the law catches up to him and to avoid prison, Numa is sentenced to a year of community service in a homeless shelter. While there, Numa cannot conduct any business but he must close the deal of the century or lose his fortune. It will take Numa every crafty bone in his body to find a solution and he may just find it where he least expects it.

Reviews

Io sono Tempesta Cast

Marco Giallini

Marco Giallini headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Elio Germano

Elio Germano headshot

Date of Birth:

25 September 1980

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 8" (1.73 m)

Eleonora Danco

Eleonora Danco headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Jo Sung

Jo Sung headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Francesco Gheghi

Francesco Gheghi headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Carlo Bigini

Carlo Bigini headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

